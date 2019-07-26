59000 rural habitations not benefitting from water plan 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 59,000 rural habitations are not reaping the benefits of the National Rural Drinking Water Programme, data from the Jal Shakti Ministry revealed. Rajasthan and West Bengal have the largest number of rural habitations that are not benefitting.

“By not benefitting, it does not mean that the scheme is not reaching these inhabitations. It only means that the contaminated sources of drinking water have not been rectified,” a ministry official said.

The best performing states are Goa, Gujarat, Himachal, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tamil Nadu which do not have even one habitation that is not benefitting.