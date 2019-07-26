AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slams Triple Talaq Bill, calls it ‘anti-Islam’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed the Triple Talaq Bill, that was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday, was “anti-Islam”. He said that the Bill would be detrimental to women. Owaisi stressed on “individual autonomy” that was cited as a reason for the decriminalisation of the adultery law and Section 377 and said that same reasoning should have been applied for triple talaq.

The Hyderabad MP also questioned the BJP-led NDA government’s intentions in proposing the Bill. He asked about the status of the #MeToo panel which the government had constituted a few weeks ago.

What happened to the #MeToo ministerial panel report? If this government is so committed to naari nyay, why doesn't @BJP4India get a special aircraft for its women MPs to go to Sabarimala? Instead you are forcing wives to stay in abusive marriages.https://t.co/xSloOosPrk — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) 25 July 2019

TRS abstains from voting

Meanwhile, the TRS abstained from voting on Triple Talaq Bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. No TRS member spoke on the Bill in the House. “We have abstained from the voting,” a TRS MP told Express over the phone.