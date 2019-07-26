Home Nation

CBI to probe Manipur schoolgirl’s death in hostel premises

Two wardens of the school hostel, who surrendered before the police, were sent to 15 days’ judicial custody by an Imphal court.

Published: 26th July 2019 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will probe the death of a Class VII Manipur girl in her school hostel under mysterious circumstances.

After Chief Minister N Biren Singh issued a statement saying that the case would be handed over to the CBI, the protests in Imphal have calmed down.

The 14-year-old girl, Ningthoujam Babysana Chanu, was found hanging in the hostel of her Standard Robarth Higher Secondary School in Manipur capital Imphal’s Canchipur on July 18. The death under mysterious circumstances made her family to sniff foul play.

Two wardens of the school hostel, who surrendered before the police, were sent to 15 days’ judicial custody by an Imphal court.

The locals could not take the girl’s death easily as was evident from their forming a Joint Action Committee (JAC) to fight for justice and staging a series of protests over the past few days. Normal life in Imphal had come to a standstill two days ago when the JAC called a 24-hour bandh.

At a joint meeting, All Manipur Students’ Union, women organisations and parents and guardians of boarders of the school hostel adopted several resolutions. 

They demanded that rules and regulations framed by the school authorities for hostellers and facilities pertaining to security, healthcare and food given to hostellers be made public. They also resolved to urge the state government to implement Manipur Private School (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2017. Another significant resolution was on keeping the students away from the school hostel till the perpetrators of the crime are booked. The protestors also resolved to take away the belongings of the hostellers on Saturday.

The police said their investigation into the case was on.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI Manipur Manipur school girl
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp