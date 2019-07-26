Home Nation

Experts to meet, design Indian turbine

Rao also pointed out to the need for influx of investment into the prime area for defence sector which is developing indigenous aero engines in the present condition.

Published: 26th July 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Trying to spark interest in the next generation to design and produce India’s first indigenous Aero Gas Turbine Engine, veterans from the aeronautical development agencies will meet with those from the production, design and defense sector, in what seems like a push for the Kaveri engine, whose development started in 1986, and testing has been delayed several times, said veterans from 
the industry.

The group — Society for Advancement of Aerospace Propulsion (SAAP) — will organise a national workshop on ‘Ten commandments for Aero Gas Turbine Engine from Design to Flight’ on July 27, which will focus on nuances of developing a gas turbine from scratch. It will focus on the state of art design knowledge, special processes for manufacturing, critical high temperature and low weight material, and infrastructure for developmental testing, all of which have become shortfalls for India to develop its own Aero Gas Turbine Engine.

The society had organised a workshop with Aerospace Field experts, including retired members of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), design and development manufacturers,  and aeronautical engineers on June 22, which was a precursor to the current workshop. President of SAAP Mohana Rao said that the 10 commandments will cover the crucial aspects from design to flight. Members of the Indian Air Force, who will be the consumers of the technology, will also be present at the workshop. 

This, he hinted, to be a development towards owning and later exporting aero engines from India, which will save the exchequer huge costs for repair and overhauls. He iterated about just five engine houses in the world being able to design and develop their own engine. If India succeeds, it will join this elite group of nations.

Rao also pointed out to the need for influx of investment into the prime area for defence sector which is developing indigenous aero engines in the present condition. With as much as Rs 2000 crore being pumped in for the project, the veterans believe five times the investment is needed to successfully test 
and fly the indigenously produced engine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DRDO Indian turbine
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp