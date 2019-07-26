Flood-hit Bihar to seek financial help from Centre, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

By IANS

Patna, July 26 (IANS) With the flood situation remaining grim, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said the state government will seek financial assistance from the Centre for the damage caused by the floods.

"The government is working for relief and rescue operations in flood affected districts and officials are assessing the damage due to floods. We will send a memorandum to the Centre," the Chief Minister said.

The Centre will send a team to the state and help us as per the report on the damage caused, he said.

He said: "The state government is providing Rs 6,000 financial aid to the flood victims under the Public Financial Management System, in which Rs 181.39 crore was reportedly transferred to the accounts of 3.02 lakh families in the initial phase".

According to the disaster management department, so far 123 people have died while over 8.2 million have been affected by the floods in Bihar. Thousands have been displaced across the state's 13 districts as rivers are flowing above the danger mark at several places, officials said.