Home Nation

God-given opportunity to fight in Kargil, says Colonel KV Madhusoodan

Madhusoodan said though every soldier would yearn to take part in a war, many would return without actually participating in one.

Published: 26th July 2019 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

Soldiers in Kargil. | File Image

By PTI

CHENNAI: Reminiscing India's victory in the 1999 Kargil war fought against Pakistan, a colonel said fighting in the war was a god-given opportunity as many soldiers retire without seeing action.

Colonel K V Madhusoodan, who was with 108 medium regiment, one of the three artillery regiments that played a key role in the conflict, said though every soldier would yearn to take part in a war, many would return without actually participating in one.

"I have mixed feelings on this. Being part of a war is a god-given opportunity for a soldier. We all consider ourselves lucky. That is a life-time opportunity," the officer told PTI.

So many people join the army, get trained, but many retire without having fought in a war, he added.

Presently officer-in-charge of an army veteran's cell in a city in Tamil Nadu, Madhusoodan however said the sad part is losing one's comrades in arms.

"That is the sad part. You start questioning everything. That is the emotion that comes," said the officer who lost three of his friends in the war.

But there is another story, he said, "As a soldier, we know it is part of our life. To be together, tomorrow not being together. That is what we have been taught and that is what our life is all about."

The officer said on July 26, 1999, they occupied all the peaks that were taken by Pakistan.

"I was there on this day at the same place where the war memorial stands now. It was then barren land," he said.

"We all had a get-together to share our experiences," he said, adding that they had to get back to their job quickly.

The Colonel said they lost more lives while trying to occupy Indian posts as the "Pakistanis had planted landmines while leaving".

"They wanted to win the war negatively. But we considered this also as part of the war," he further said even as the nation commemorates the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K V Madhusoodan 1999 Kargil war 108 medium regiment
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp