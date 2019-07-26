Home Nation

Limit required fields for air ticket booking, suggests woman after Vistara experience

The incident came to light after the woman posted a screenshot of the ticket booking page on Thursday.

Vistara airline

Vistara airline (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A woman found herself unable to choose the title of 'Professor' after selecting her gender while trying to book a ticket on Vistara on Thursday, an error that was later rectified by the airline.

A day later, the woman -- Shyama Rath -- tweeted to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri suggesting that airlines could limit the required fields for booking a ticket to gender titles and a medical doctor.

Tagging the screenshot of the Vistara booking page in the tweet, she also pitched for having an 'other' option when it comes to choosing gender.

"Hon'ble Min, this tweet drew some attention. Some suggestions: airlines may limit the reqd fields to gender titles & a med doc, relevant for airtravel. In gender, may add an 'other' option for inclusivity, as is already done in many govt institutes @HardeepSPuri @Air_Vistara," she said in the tweet on Friday.

On Thursday, Vistara said the issue raised by her has been fixed.

"This has been fixed. Apologies again for the embarrassing glitch, we are taking measures to ensure no such recurrence. Thank you all again for bringing it to our attention," Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer at Vistara, had said in a tweet.

Prior to this tweet, Kapoor had also tweeted, "Shyama, I am mortified to see this. Apologies, and thanks for pointing this out. We will have it fixed!".

