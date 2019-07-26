Home Nation

Outgoing UP Governor Ram Naik to break Raj Bhawan tradition

Outgoing UP Governor Ram Naik has decided to remain in Raj Bhawan and attend the swearing-in ceremony of his successor Anandiben Patel.

Published: 26th July 2019 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Ram Naik

UP governor Ram Naik (File | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Outgoing Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik is all set to break a tradition before he returns to Mumbai.

He has decided to break the established protocol of the outgoing Governor leaving before his successor arrives.

Ram Naik has decided to remain in Raj Bhawan and attend the swearing-in ceremony of his successor Anandiben Patel. He will also remain present on the dais when she is sworn in on July 29.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh has potential to become USD 1 trillion economy, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Naik, who completed his term on July 22, is being replaced by Madhya Pradesh Governor and former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel.

Naik told reporters that he intended to break the tradition that treats the outgoing Governor as an 'untouchable'.

The tradition in Raj Bhawan has it that the incumbent would leave, and stay away from the oath taking ceremony, ahead of the arrival of the new Governor.

As per the established protocol, there are only two persons on the dais during the swearing in ceremony - the new Governor and the Chief Justice of High Court who administers the oath of office.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik Raj Bhawan Raj Bhawan protocols
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp