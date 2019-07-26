Outgoing UP Governor Ram Naik to break Raj Bhawan tradition

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Outgoing Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik is all set to break a tradition before he returns to Mumbai.

He has decided to break the established protocol of the outgoing Governor leaving before his successor arrives.

Ram Naik has decided to remain in Raj Bhawan and attend the swearing-in ceremony of his successor Anandiben Patel. He will also remain present on the dais when she is sworn in on July 29.

Naik, who completed his term on July 22, is being replaced by Madhya Pradesh Governor and former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel.

Naik told reporters that he intended to break the tradition that treats the outgoing Governor as an 'untouchable'.

The tradition in Raj Bhawan has it that the incumbent would leave, and stay away from the oath taking ceremony, ahead of the arrival of the new Governor.

As per the established protocol, there are only two persons on the dais during the swearing in ceremony - the new Governor and the Chief Justice of High Court who administers the oath of office.