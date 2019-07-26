Home Nation

President Kovind pays tribute to soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

The President was scheduled to take part in the function at Drass War memorial in the morning but bad weather prevented him from reaching the venue.

President Ramnath Kovind pays his tributes to martyrs at Chinar Corps (15 Corps) War Memorial in Srinagar

President Ramnath Kovind pays his tributes to martyrs at Chinar Corps (15 Corps) War Memorial in Srinagar (Photo | Twitter/ @rashtrapatibhvn)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday paid tribute to the fallen soldiers on the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war by laying a wreath at the war memorial at the Army's 15 Corps headquarters in Kashmir's Badami Bagh cantonment here, officials said.

The President was scheduled to take part in the function at Drass War memorial in the morning but bad weather prevented him from reaching the venue. "President Kovind paid tributes to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the war memorial here," an Army official said.

Drass had seen pitched battles between the Indian Army and a mix of Pakistani Army regulars and intruders for nearly two months in the summer of 1999.

