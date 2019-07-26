Home Nation

Sadhvi Prachi asks Hindus to shun 'kawars' made by Muslims, triggers row

Sadhvi Prachi made the controversial appeal while inaugurating a transit camp in Daha village under Baghpat district near Meerut.

Published: 26th July 2019 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

Sadhvi Prachi

VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi (File | EPS)

By PTI

MEERUT: VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi has asked 'kawarias' to boycott 'kawars' made by Muslims, triggering a controversy.

Sadhvi Prachi made the controversial appeal while inaugurating a transit camp in Daha village under Baghpat district near here.

She said Hindus should boycott 'kawars' made by Muslims in the interest of the people of their own faith.

The Baghpat district administration has ordered a probe into the alleged statement by the VHP leader.

Kawarias are Hindu devotees who march to the Ganga in various places to fetch its water to offer it at select Lord Shiva temples in their areas in the Hindu calendar month of 'shrawan'.

A 'kawar' is balance-like implement comprising of a light wooden pole with two water pitchers hanging at its two ends.

The VHP leader said in Haridwar 99 per cent 'kawars' in Haridwar are made by Muslims.

if Hindus boycott the implement made by them, it would in the interest of the people of their own faith as it will provide employment to them, she added.

Baghpat Superintendent of Police Shailesh Pandey said a probe into the alleged statement made by Sadhvi Prachi on Wednesday has been entrusted to Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Singh.

The action will be taken on the basis of the probe report, he said, adding the police have requisitioned the audio and video clips of her statement.

Sadhvi Prachi, however, neither clarified her statement nor commented upon the probe ordered by the police.

Early this week on Monday, SP's Kairana MLA Nahid Hasan, in another sectarian appeal, had urged people of his assembly segment to boycott "pro-BJP" shopkeepers and buy goods of their daily needs from neighbouring Panipat in Haryana to make them "fall in line".

"My appeal to all the residents of Kairana is that you should stop purchasing goods, items and material from pro-BJP shopkeepers," Hasan was heard urging people in a video footage, which had gone viral on the social media.

Owning up his statement later, Hasan had told PTI, "The small traders both Hindus and Muslims are harassed by pro-BJP shopkeepers of the city, who want to uproot small traders from their traditional marketplace."

"Here we (Muslims) are more and you are earning money from us," said an unabashed Hasan, adding, "This is my personal opinion." 

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp