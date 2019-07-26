Home Nation

Six held for cow slaughter from BSP leader's farm in Uttar Pradesh

SP Lakshmi Nivas Misra said that when police reached about 400 metres inside the farm, they found around 12-13 persons slaughtering a cow.

Published: 26th July 2019 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 04:11 PM

cow, cattle, cow slaughter, pti file image, dairy

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

Bijnore, July 26 (IANS) Six people were arrested for allegedly slaughtering a cow while seven others managed to flee during a late night raid at a farm owned by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Ruchi Veera.

According to Superintendent of Police Lakshmi Nivas Misra, "The farm is owned by Ruchi Veera and her family and falls under Begawala outpost. Police were patrolling the area on Thursday when they received a tip-off that some people were slaughtering a cow in the farm. Police entered the farm along with the informer, who indicated that the spot was on other side of a sugarcane field."

Misra said, "When police reached about 400 metres inside the farm, they found around 12-13 persons slaughtering a cow. Six people were arrested in this connection while seven others managed to slip away."

"Two quintals of meat was recovered from the spot at Jhakari Bangar village within city police station area. An FIR against 13 people has been registered. Police are probing the role of the BSP leader in the case. Ruchi Veera is a former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA."

Ruchi Veera had quit SP and joined BSP before the Lok Sabha elections. She fought from Aonla parliamentary seat but lost the poll.

Her husband and former chairman of the district panchayat board, Udayan Veera, said: "We have nothing to do with cow slaughtering. It is true that we have our farm here at Jhakari Bangar. We deputed a watchman there. He has the key of the farm land. Strict action should be taken against the people who were indulging in cow slaughter. It is the duty of police to put an end to the nefarious activities wherever they take place."

A case has been registered against the accused identified as Shaku, Zahid, Osaaf, Zubair, Gufraan, Naemuddin and Naanu of Jhakari Bangar and Shakeel, Naveel, Tashlim, Raes, Faem and Abraar of Kaziwala village under Bijnore city police station area.

Out of these, Shaku, Zahid, Osaaf, Zubair, Naanu and Tashlim have been arrested.

"The place where cow slaughtering was taking place was in a less frequented area. Prima facie, it has been confirmed that the seized flesh, horns and skin were of a cow. However, samples of the recovered body parts and flesh have been sent to a laboratory. Police are investigating the matter and also the role of former MLA Ruchi Veera in the matter," Misra said.

