Home Nation

SpiceJet engineer killed during aircraft maintenance was working without supervision: DGCA

Rohit Pandey died at the Kolkata airport on July 9 after getting stuck in the flaps of a plane's landing gear door.

Published: 26th July 2019 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

Spicejet

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet engineer Rohit Pandey, who died at the Kolkata airport on July 9 after getting stuck in the flaps of a plane's landing gear door, was untrained and working without any supervision, a DGCA committee has found.

Pandey, 22, was killed after he got stuck between the hydraulic door flaps of the main landing gear of an aircraft during maintenance at the airport, the airline had said.

"The report of the committee has been received and it has pointed out that the trainee (engineer) was not trained and was carrying out work on the aircraft without any supervision by a trained or licensed engineer," a source said on Friday.

"The committee in its report has mentioned other contributing factors to the fatal incident, which include lack of training, unsupervised maintenance by 'unlicensed and unauthorised' personnel and non-adherence to basic maintenance practices," the source said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) would take action against those responsible for the incident, the source said.

The regulator would also be taking action to address the 'shortcomings' observed during the incident, the source added.

The committee found that the aircraft operating flight SG-3218 on July 9 at Kolkata-Silchar sector had taxied out from apron at 3.35 pm and returned to bay number 32 at 3.55 pm due to snag in Yaw Damper unit.

The Yaw Damper unit is a device found in the aircraft and is used to dampen the oscillations of the plane on the vertical axis.

"The aircraft was parked for troubleshooting and rectification. The rectification could not be completed by licensed engineers (AMEs) during the day shift and the task was carried forward for rectification by the engineers during the night shift," the DGCA panel found, according to the source.

The committee also found that during this time, the AME, while also attending to another snag on the same aircraft, pressurised the plane's hydraulic systems to check the movement of flaps and spoilers in the landing gear.

"On pressurisation of the hydraulic system, the right-hand landing gear door closed, resulting in the trapping of Pandey who was carrying out layover inspection inside the right-hand main wheel aft door, which is towards the tail side of the plane," the panel found, according to the source.

According to the committee's report, the source said, Pandey was taken out by cutting the doors and was declared dead by the attending doctor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SpiceJet Technician death Rohit Pandey Death Kolkata airport DGCA
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp