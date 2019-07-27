Kolkata, Chennai among 25 major airports all set for privatisation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nearly 25 major airports in the country are all set for privatisation. Airports like Kolkata, Chennai, Varanasi, Calicut, Patna, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Coimbatore and at other busy cities might be considered for leasing out under public-private partnership model.

Earlier, the government had decided on privatisation of six airports including Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru. Airports Authority of India Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra on Friday said the process of identifying these airports was in final stage.

“Two consultants have been appointed to identify that which airport can attract more investment,” he said, adding that nearly 20-25 airports will be privatised in next phase. The airports which are being considered for privatisation are those having annual passenger traffic between 1 and 1.5 million.