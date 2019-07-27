Agra judge transferred for making 58-year-old cop to take off uniform in court

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW (Uttar Pradesh): The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) of Agra was transferred to Mahoba in Bundelkhand on Saturday afternoon, a day after forcing a constable driver of a police van to take off his uniform and making him stand in undergarments in a packed courtroom for over half an hour.

The ACJM allegedly made the 58-year-old cop stand without his uniform as a punishment for failing to give pass to his car while he was on the way to the court on Friday noon. The incident reportedly took place near the juvenile court adjacent to village Siroli under Malpura police station area of Agra.

Taking cognizance of the incident, UP DGP expressed dismay and promised action.

The ACJM was transferred by an order issued by the Registrar General of High Court Judicature, Allahabad. He was sent to the vacant court of Mahoba District Legal Service Authority as Secretary (Full Time).

We thank our DGP OP Singh for standing by the honour of the lowest rung of the police force & for keeping the morale of force intact. https://t.co/GNSLmXBxqN — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 27, 2019

UP Police tweeted in solidarity with constable Ghure Lal appealing to society to respect those in uniform: “We stand by the dignity of each and every police personnel and appeal all the sections of society to respect the honour of uniformed forces."

The constable, who is at the fag end of his career after serving the police force for 38 years, wrote a letter to Agra SSP Babloo Kumar seeking voluntary retirement, citing trauma after the humiliating ordeal.

The judge who had ordered a @Uppolice Constable to disrobe in his court, has been given marching order by the Allahabad High Court. The humiliation heaped on the Constable by the judge has caused indignation in the force & @dgpup took it up with the @UPGovt @upcoprahul pic.twitter.com/CMe7b4xmSY — Pramod Kumar Singh (@SinghPramod2784) July 27, 2019

Interacting with media, Babloo Kumar said: “Constable driver Ghure Lal has alleged that he was humiliated in court as the sitting judge forced him to take off his uniform including the beret, belt and khakee shirt, as punishment for not giving pass to his car. He was made to stand for half an hour in the court.”

DGP UP OP Singh has taken the issue of ordering a constable in uniform to disrobe in a court very seriously & taken it up at t appropriate level. We stand by t dignity of each & every Police Personnel & appeal to all t sections of society to respect the honour of uniformed forces — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 27, 2019

District police sources further claimed that the constable driver was at the time ferrying two juvenile under trials along with three cops (Constable Alok, Manish and Rupesh) in a ‘Vajra’ police van to a juvenile court based in Malpura.

“The judge's car tried honking to move ahead of the police van but driver constable Ghure Lal could not do so due to traffic woes,” said a source. The police van reached the court first, followed by the judge’s car.

Soon after taking his seat in court, the judge reportedly summoned Ghure Lal and asked him to take off his uniform in the courtroom.

SSP Baloo Kumar said that he had forwarded the complaint of the constable against the ACJM to the district judge of Agra, Registrar General of High Court Allahabad and an administrative judge, requesting them to take appropriate action after a probe.

Despite repeated attempts, the ACJM could not be contacted.