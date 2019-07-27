Home Nation

Bihar Women's Commission seeks Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan's dismissal for sexist remark

Condemning the Rampur MP, Commission chairperson Dilmani Mishra said that she has sent a letter to Speaker Om  Birla to dismiss Khan.

Published: 27th July 2019 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Women's Commission chairperson Dilmani Mishra

Bihar Women's Commission chairperson Dilmani Mishra (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

PATNA: Dilmani Mishra, Chairperson of Bihar Women's Commission, has condemned Azam Khan's sexist remark against BJP lawmaker Rama Devi in the Lok Sabha and said she has requested the Speaker to dismiss him.

"I just want to say that such a person should be not be allowed to sit in the House. he does not respect women. I have also sent a letter to the Speaker regarding his dismissal," she said while speaking to ANI on Friday.

ALSO READ| MPs like Azam Khan need training: Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

During the debate on the Triple Talaq Bill in the Lower House on Thursday, Rama Devi had asked Khan to speak looking at the Chair and address the House through the presiding officer. Khan, however, made remarks that were perceived to be sexist by the treasury benches, triggering strong objections. The Rampur lawmaker, in his defence, had said Rama Devi was like a sister to him.

ALSO READ| Azam Khan asked to appear before Lok Sabha Speaker on Monday

Khan did not apologise for his remark but said he will resign if he had said anything unparliamentary. He also staged a walkout along with his party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who defended his remarks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar Womens Commission Azam Khan Azam Khan sexist remark Azam Khan dismissal Rama Devi
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp