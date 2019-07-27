Home Nation

BJP at pains to explain age exception for 76-year-old Yediyurappa

The likes of Najma Heptullah and Kalraj Mishra had to leave the Union Cabinet after they crossed  75.

Published: 27th July 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

PTI5_19_2018_000084A

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (Photo| PTI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After “yielding” to Karnataka party chief B S Yediyurappa’s chief ministerial bid, the BJP is seemingly in a spot on its much talked about 75-year age ceiling for holding offices and contesting elections. BJP working president J P Nadda, apparently struggling for justification in his maiden presser, explained that Yediyurappa staking claim to form government was part of a continuous process since he has been leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly.

Though the BJP’s constitution doesn’t mention age ceiling for party leaders to hold position in government and for contesting elections, the unwritten rules has been enforced under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah in past couple of years. Yeddyurappa, 76, is the only exception within the BJP who has become the chief minister of Karnataka despite the age bar. 

To a pointed question, if the BJP has become flexible on the age issue, Nadda said: “Yediyurappa has been leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly. It’s a continuous process that he has staked claims to form the government. It’s not about being flexible.”

READ| Navigating choppy political waters is nothing new for Yediyurappa

The BJP top brass gave go-ahead to Yediyurappa to stake claims on Friday morning after becoming well aware that the party didn’t have enough space to manoeuvre the leadership issue on the back of rebellious past of the Karnataka party MLAs.     

The age bar within the party, however, had brought political careers of a host of BJP leaders to an end, which included veterans like L K Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, Karia Munda, Shanta Kumar, B C Khanduri, B C Koshiari and Hukum Dev Narayan Yadav, who couldn’t contest the Lok Sabha polls. 

The likes of Najma Heptullah and Kalraj Mishra had to leave the Union Cabinet after they crossed  75. Former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel, too, had to pass on the baton to Vijay Rupani on same ground.      
The age ceiling applicable was extended to electoral politics as per a  decision in a BJP Parliamentary Board meeting in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, sources said.

BJP unit in Karnataka has shown autonomy
B S Yediyurappa is perhaps the only exception to BJP’s resolve to groom young leaders, with party leaders concurring that its Karnataka unit has demonstrated relative autonomy. Nadda said the BJP would give a clean and stable government in Karnataka. The BJP working president added that the 
Congress-JD (S) government in the state  fell under the weight of its inner contradictions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
B S Yediyurappa Karnataka crisis Karnataka Age ceiling
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp