#CoupleGoals! Man, wife top Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission exam

The duo, who met in 2008 through a study group, had been preparing for the examination for the last 11 years

Chhattisgarh_Public_Service_Commission

Anubhav Singh and his wife Vibha Singh secured the first and second rank in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission exam. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

BILASPUR (Chhattisgarh): With consistent hard work and faith, a couple emerged on top of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission examination merit list.

Anubhav Singh and his wife Vibha Singh secured the first and second rank in the examination, respectively.

Speaking to ANI, an elated Anubhav said failure never pulled them down, rather pushed them to be more diligent.

"It is difficult to express how happy we feel today. I have been waiting for this moment all my life. After so many unsuccessful attempts, I still believed that we both would clear the examination," he said.

The duo had been preparing for the examination for the last 11 years. They met in 2008 through a study group and tied the knot in 2014.

"We used to study together. Even when we used to sit together to chat, it would turn into a study session," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Vibha said she was sure the couple would clear the examination.

"I knew we both would get selected, but did not fathom that we would top the exam," she said.

Vibha had been working as the Assistant Development Officer (ADO) in the Department Of Panchayat and Rural Development for the past seven years and juggled studies and work simultaneously all these years.

