Home Nation

IAF gets first batch of four Apache attack helicopters from US 

The American origin helicopters will be assembled at Hindon where another batch of 4 Apaches will arrive by July-end.

Published: 27th July 2019 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

The IAF will raise two squadrons of 11 Apache helicopters each whose base will be in Pathankot in Punjab and Jorhat in Assam

The IAF will raise two squadrons of 11 Apache helicopters each whose base will be in Pathankot in Punjab and Jorhat in Assam | PIC COURTESY: IAF

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force’s first batch of four Apache AH-64E (I) attack helicopters were brought to the Hindon air force station in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Saturday. “The four helicopters were brought in an AN-124 transport aircraft.” said an Air Force officer. Only one helicopter was taken out after a brief prayer ceremony due to the rains in the National Capital Region. 

The helicopters will be assembled at Hindon and will be jointly flight tested. The next four Apaches will join them by the end of July. All eight Apaches will fly together to parent air base at Pathankot for formal induction into the IAF in September. “The addition of these attack helicopters will strengthen the air force’s combat capability,” said the officer.

ALSO READ: IAF gains lethal edge as Boeing delivers first Apache Guardian attack chopper

US aerospace company Boeing will be delivering 22 Apaches to India by 2020.  These 22 helicopters will be divided into two squadrons of 11 helicopters each. While one squadron is being raised in Pathankot along the western border, the other will be based at Jorhat, Assam to cover areas along the northern border.
While the contract for supplying these helicopters was signed in September 2015, the acquisition of additional six Apaches was cleared by India in 2017. These six helicopters will be for the Army.

The AH-64E Apache (I), manufactured for the IAF, completed successful first flights in July 2018. The same year, the first batch of IAF crew began training to fly the Apache in Fort Rucker in the US. This group of pilots will lead the operationalisation of the IAF’s Apache fleet.“By 2020, the IAF will operate a fleet of 22 Apaches, and these first deliveries are ahead of schedule,” Boeing said, adding that these helicopters has the latest technology insertions. 

 The Apache can carry out precision attacks at standoff ranges and operate in hostile airspace. Equipped to transmit and receive battlefield picture, these helicopters can be used for multi-role tasks, including reconnaissance, security, peacekeeping operations, and lethal attack in both land and littoral environments. About 2,200 Apaches operate around the world, with India being the 14th nation to induct the Apache.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Apache Apache Guardian IAF Indian Air Force US
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp