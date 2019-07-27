Home Nation

Jadavpur University professor Abdul Kafi assaulted by former student

Professor Abdul Kafi of the Bengali department was having tea near the university main gate when a former student hit him repeatedly.

Published: 27th July 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A Jadavpur University professor was allegedly assaulted by a former student near the varsity main gate here, officials said on Saturday.

Professor Abdul Kafi of the Bengali department was having tea near the university main gate on Friday afternoon when a former student, identified as Rajesh Santra, hit him repeatedly, the officials said.

As Kafi fell to the ground, he was rescued by students and by-standers and Santra was detained by varsity employees and taken to the main administrative building Aurobindo Bhavan, they said.

Santra, who had passed in 2015, told the university authorities afterwards that Kafi had allegedly "discriminated" against him when he was a student of the department, the sources said.

Jadavpur University Teachers' Association general secretary Partha Pratim Roy said on Saturday, "we want strict action against Santra who had been stalking Prof Kafi for a long time and finally carried on such an audacious attack".

Vice-Chancellor Prof Suranjan Das said "the university informed the police after the attack on the teacher" and would always take a stern view about such incidents.

Santra, a resident of Arambagh in Hooghly district, was arrested, an officer of Jadavpur police station said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jadavpur University Abdul Kafi Assault
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp