Kashmir on the edge as 10,000 more troops rush to state after Doval visit

The Centre has deployed an additional 10,000 paramilitary troops in Jammu and Kashmir late on Friday night.

The Union Home Ministry sent a directive to the Chief Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir, stating that the additional forces will strengthen the anti-terrorist operation and help to maintain law and order.

According to the directive, 50 companies of CRPF, 30 companies from SSB, and 10 companies each from the BSF and ITBP have been deployed additionally with the existing forces. The directive also details about the troops who will be deployed on the occasion of Independence Day on 15th August.

The decision from the Centre comes days after NSA Ajit Doval's visit to the insurgency-hit state which is under President's rule. Last February, around 100 companies of extra troops were deployed in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

This MHA communique regarding deployment of additional 100 Coys of CAPF is fueling huge anxiety in Kashmir.



No one knows why this sudden mobilization of forces is being done.



Rumor is that something sinister is about to happen.



Article 35a?



It is going to be a long night. pic.twitter.com/kvFH5gMaEb — Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) 26 July 2019

Political parties slammed the move with former IAS officer and J&K People's Party chief Shah Faesal suspecting "something sinister."

Centre’s decision to deploy additional 10,000 troops to the valley has created fear psychosis amongst people. There is no dearth of security forces in Kashmir. J&K is a political problem which won’t be solved by military means. GOI needs to rethink & overhaul its policy. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) 27 July 2019

Lashing out at the central government, PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti said that the Jammu and Kashmir conflict is a “political problem” and that it cannot be solved by “military means”.