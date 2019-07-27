Home Nation

Kashmir on the edge as 10,000 more troops rush to state after Doval visit

Political parties slammed the move with former IAS officer and J&K People's Party chief Shah Faesal suspecting "something sinister."

Published: 27th July 2019 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

CRPF

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The Centre has deployed an additional 10,000 paramilitary troops in Jammu and Kashmir late on Friday night. 

The Union Home Ministry sent a directive to the Chief Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir, stating that the additional forces will strengthen the anti-terrorist operation and help to maintain law and order. 

According to the directive, 50 companies of CRPF, 30 companies from SSB, and 10 companies each from the BSF and ITBP have been deployed additionally with the existing forces. The directive also details about the troops who will be deployed on the occasion of Independence Day on 15th August. 

The decision from the Centre comes days after NSA Ajit Doval's visit to the insurgency-hit state which is under President's rule. Last February, around 100 companies of extra troops were deployed in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Political parties slammed the move with former IAS officer and J&K People's Party chief Shah Faesal suspecting "something sinister."

Lashing out at the central government, PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti said that the Jammu and Kashmir conflict is a “political problem” and that it cannot be solved by “military means”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir forces Paramilitary additional troops CRPF ITBP BSF Ajit Doval Mehbooba Mufti
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp