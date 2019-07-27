Mob attacks Congress leaders on suspicion of child lifting in MP

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Incidents of mob attack on people on suspicion and rumours of child lifting continue to haunt Madhya Pradesh. In the latest incident in Betul district of central MP, three ruling Congress leaders were the victims of a vicious mob attack on Thursday.

Three Congress leaders, including Dharmendra Shukla, Dharmu Singh Lanjiwar and Lalit Baraskar were attacked by a mob, suspecting them to be child-lifters in Navalsinh village under Shahpur police station area of Betul district at around 11.30 pm. The police, however, rushed to the spot and timely rescued them.

According to additional SP (ASP) of Betul district Ram Snehi Mishra, the incident happened, while the three Congress leaders were returning from Kesia village. Some villagers asked those in the vehicle to stop it, but they didn't stop and went ahead.

"Suspecting them to be child-lifters, the villagers chased the vehicle and attacked it. The vehicle was damaged and the villagers also assaulted the three Congress leaders," said the ASP-Betul.A case of rioting, assault and damage to the vehicle has been lodged by the Betul police and investigations are underway. Over a dozen cases of mob attack on people suspecting them to be indulgent in child lifting have happened all across Madhya Pradesh within a week.In Dewas, police action ended up saving a mentally challenged woman from being lynched by mob on suspicion of being a child lifter.