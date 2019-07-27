Home Nation

Mob attacks Congress leaders on suspicion of child lifting in MP

Incidents of mob attack on people on suspicion and rumours of child lifting continue to haunt Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 27th July 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Mob Lynching

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Incidents of mob attack on people on suspicion and rumours of child lifting continue to haunt Madhya Pradesh. In the latest incident in Betul district of central MP,  three ruling Congress leaders were the victims of a vicious mob attack on Thursday.

Three Congress leaders, including Dharmendra Shukla, Dharmu Singh Lanjiwar and Lalit Baraskar were attacked by a mob, suspecting them to be child-lifters in Navalsinh village under Shahpur police station area of Betul district at around 11.30 pm. The police, however, rushed to the spot and timely rescued them.
According to additional SP (ASP) of Betul district Ram Snehi Mishra, the incident happened, while the three Congress leaders were returning from Kesia village. Some villagers asked those in the vehicle to stop it, but they didn't stop and went ahead.

"Suspecting them to be child-lifters, the villagers chased the vehicle and attacked it. The vehicle was damaged and the villagers also assaulted the three Congress leaders," said the ASP-Betul.A case of rioting, assault and damage to the vehicle has been lodged by the Betul police and investigations are underway. Over a dozen cases of mob attack on people suspecting them to be indulgent in child lifting have happened all across Madhya Pradesh within a week.In Dewas, police action ended up saving a mentally challenged woman from being lynched by mob on suspicion of being a child lifter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Child lifting Mob attack Lynching Mob lynching
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp