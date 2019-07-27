PM Modi to attend commemorative function of Kargil Vijay Diwas today in Delhi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a commemorative function of Kargil Vijay Diwas at Indira Gandhi Indoor (IGI) Stadium here on Saturday. July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil conflict.

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi had recalled his visit to Kargil in 1999 during the India-Pakistan war and described as "unforgettable" his interactions with the soldiers.

During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers.



This was the time when I was working for my Party in J&K as well as Himachal Pradesh.



The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/E5QUgHlTDS

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 26 July 2019

He had also shared photographs in which he can be seen interacting with the soldiers. Indian Army celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War yesterday to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.