SC dismisses plea seeking action against officials

Holy Faith and Alpha Ventures | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/KOCHI: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a writ petition filed by a flat owner in Maradu seeking an investigation against government officers who approved the construction of flat complexes violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.

Refusing to admit the petition filed by Manoj Kurian, a resident of one of the apartment complexes slated to be demolished for flouting CRZ norms, the bench led by Justice Arun Mishra said that all the directions were included in the order to demolish the buildings.

FLAT OWNERS STILL HOPEFUL

Meanwhile, flat owners and builders believe that the curative petition can help them secure a favourable verdict from the Supreme Court. “We are not concerned about Friday’s verdict as the petition was mainly to punish government officers who approved the construction of flats which violated CRZ rules. We hope the curative petition helps us secure a verdict favourable to us. The Supreme Court will understand the plight of flat owners,” said a flat owner.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had rejected a writ petition on July 5 and review petitions on July 11 against its May 8 judgement, directing demolition of five apartment complexes in Maradu. “We are taking all legal opinions before filing a curative petition. Since the lives of around 500 families are involved in this, we hope the Supreme Court comes out with a verdict favourable to us. We are planning to submit the curative petition by the first week of August,” said a builder.

The Supreme Court on May 8 ordered the demolition of five apartment complexes - Holy Faith, Alfa Ventures, Golden Kayaloram, Jains Coral Cove and Holiday Heritage - which allegedly violated CRZ rules. Though the HC had given a verdict favourable to flat owners, the Coastal Zone Management Authority moved the Supreme Court against the verdict.

