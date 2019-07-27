Shiv Sena workers oppose induction of Chhagan Bhujbal

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: With the Maharashtra Assembly polls slated to be held in October, a large number of politicians are expected to switch sides in the coming months. The trend seems isn't going down well with Sena loyalists. Shiv Sena worker Rajendra Tiwari has put up banners opposite party headquarters and other places across the city opposing the probable induction of senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal back into the Sena.

“People in Maharashtra won’t forget the trouble you (Bhujbal) caused to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. It is better you stay where you are,” read the banner. The rumours on Bhujbal intensified after Sachin Ahir, who headed the NCP’s Mumbai unit for five years, joined the Sena in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday and later announced to contest the Assembly election from Byculla in south Mumbai.

In another jolt to the NCP, its state women’s wing chief Chitra Wagh resigned from the party’s primary membership on Friday amid speculation that she may join the BJP.BJP sources in claimed several MLAs and leaders from NCP and Congress will join the party on July 31. The speculation intensified after Congress leader Harshwardhan Patil met CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday. Patil, however, clarified he was not joining the BJP.

Working Mumbai Cong chief

Former Lok Sabha MP Eknath Gaikwad was appointed working president of Mumbai Congress on Friday. The announcement was made by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. Sources said Gaikwad’s name was suggested by Milind Deora, who had resigned earlier. has been asked to continue, sources close to him said.