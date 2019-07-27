Home Nation

Sexist remark: 'Have the power to face a man like Azam Khan', says Rama Devi

Rama Devi has also slammed SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, who had backed Azam Khan after he made 'sexist 'comments in the Lok Sabha, saying Yadav did it to protect his party leader.

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan (right) triggered uproar in the Lok Sabha on 25 July 2019 with this remark on Deputy Speaker Rama Devi

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan (right) triggered uproar in the Lok Sabha on 25 July 2019 with this remark on Deputy Speaker Rama Devi.

NEW DELHI; Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Rama Devi, to whom Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khanon made some sexist remarks in the Lok Sabha, on Saturday said that she has the power to face a person like him.

"The Chair on which I sat belongs to all. Not just me. He has used such language for all the women in the country. The people of my parliamentary constituency have reposed faith in me and elected me. I have the power to face a man like you (Khan)," Rama Devi told ANI here.

During the debate on the Triple Talaq Bill in the Lower House on Thursday, Rama Devi had asked Khan to speak looking at the Chair and address the House through the presiding officer. Khan, however, made remarks that were perceived to be sexist by the treasury benches, triggering strong objections.

Khan on Thursday referred to the intervention of Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and read out a couplet -  "Tu idhar-udhar ki baat na kar " (do not divert from the topic).

At this, Rama Devi, who was presiding over the proceedings, asked Khan not to "look here and there" and address the Chair.

To which, Azam Khan responded by saying ''Aap mujhe itni acchi lagti hain ki mera mann karta hai ki aap ki aankhon mein aankhein dale rahoon'. (I like you so much that I feel like looking into your eyes)"

The Rampur MP, in his defence, had said Rama Devi was like a sister to him.

"All party leaders have held meeting on this and the result will be announced on Monday. I was not a part of that meeting," she stated.

Rama Devi has also slammed SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, who had backed Azam Khan in Lok Sabha.

Talking about Akhilesh's statement in Lok Sabha, Rama Devi said, "Not only us, he said this to the whole country... His language shows his ego and arrogance. He should not say such things, he was a chief minister earlier. He said all this to protect Azam Khan. Nobody will appreciate this... Lok Sabha is a respected place. A person goes there after being voted by people."

(With PTI and ANI inputs)

