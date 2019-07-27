Home Nation

Sovereign bond issue to be delayed as government is having second thoughts

The rationale for raising money abroad is that interest rates are lower in global money markets such as London and New York than in India.

Published: 27th July 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government seems to be having second thoughts about coming out with sovereign bonds worth USD10 billion over concerns that the cost could shoot up if the rupee depreciates against the dollar. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in the Budget that the government would go in for sovereign bonds or debt issued abroad. These bonds are denominated in dollars and the value of debt along with interest has to be paid back in dollars.

The rationale for raising money abroad is that interest rates are lower in global money markets such as London and New York than in India. Finance ministry top brass felt it would be possible to borrow at rates as low as 3.25-3.5 per cent and they were planning to issue a tranche of sovereign bonds payable after 10 years as early as October this year. 

READ| Budget did not focus on investments

However, members of the PM’s Economic Advisory Council have pointed out that if the dollar appreciates against the rupee — a strong possibility given the way the world economy is turning turbulent and India’s exports are shrinking — the actual cost of these bonds could turn out to be much higher. The rupee, which traded at 54 to a dollar in March 2013, depreciated to 60 by August 2014. and by July 2019, it fell to `69.

Fall in Rupee will increase costs sharply
It means that to pay back USD1 borrowed in 2013, one would have to pay 28 per cent extra six years later because the rupee value has fallen. In comparison, domestic 10-year maturity bonds issued by the government pay out interest of 6.56-7.15 per cent. 

Rathin Roy, director of National Institute of Public finance and Policy and a member of PMEAC, was one of those who publicly opposed the bonds by pointing out that all nations that went in for sovereign bonds since World War II including Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Indonesia and Argentina, have paid dearly for it. Roy, as well as several former RBI governors, also pointed out that once India went down the path of borrowing from abroad, it may also have to listen to the diktats of lenders.

“I have grave concerns about this proposal on the grounds of economic sovereignty, and about the macroeconomic consequences,” Roy had said at a function earlier this week. The unspoken fear among many was that the western powers whose institutions would pick up any debt paper floated by India may use their control over it to influence Indian economic policy at a later stage.

Officials said the issue of the sovereign bond was being weighed after the opposition to it surfaced and may even be reworked into a smaller offering as rupee-denominated bonds or ‘Masala bonds’, where the currency risk is not taken on by the government but by the lender. “When the currency risk is with the lender, the terms are more comfortable for us. But obviously, such bonds carry higher rates of interest,” pointed out former State Bank of India MD Sanjay Bhattacharyya.

Pros and cons

  • If the rupee weakens, the government will have to pay back more money to buyers of sovereign bonds to make up for the appreciation in dollar value.

  • On the plus side, raising debt abroad is cheap because the interest rates are low.

  • In case of rupee bonds, the lender (the buyer of bonds) will bear the risk of currency fluctuation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sovereign bond Nirmala Sitharaman Budget Government of India Advisory Council
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp