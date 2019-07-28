14 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district 

By PTI

RAIPUR: Fourteen lower-rung Naxals, including a woman, surrendered in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday, police said.

The cadres turned themselves in at Phulbagdi police station in the district, a senior official said.

"This surrender is crucial as it took place on the first day of the 'martyrs' week' being observed by the ultras from July 28 to August 3," he added.

Most of the surrendered cadres were active as members of jan militia squad of Maoists, he said.

"In their statements, they said that they were disappointed with the Maoist hollow ideology and hardships of the jungle," the official said.

The surrendered cadres were allegedly involved in offences like torching vehicles deployed in road construction, loot and others, he said.

They will be provided assistance as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of state government, he added.