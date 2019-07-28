Actor Rahul Bose's tweet on overpriced bananas costs JW Marriott Rs 25,000 fine

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Charging Goods and Services Tax (GST) of Rs 67.50 on two bananas in JW Marriott here to actor Rahul Bose cost the hotel Rs 25,000.

The Chandigarh Excise and Taxation Department on Saturday imposed a penalty on the high-end hotel for the illegal collection of tax on a fresh fruit that is not taxable.

The penalty comes following Bose's tweet, saying: "You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn't harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd"

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

In a video post, he showed a receipt that showed that Rs 442.50 was charged on a fruit platter that included a nine per cent Central GST of Rs 33.75 and a nine per cent Union Territory GST of Rs 33.75.

Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner Rajeev Chaudhary said the hotel has been penalised for illegal collection of tax on bananas which come under the category of fresh fruits that are tax free item.

A penalty of Rs 12,500 was imposed under Central GST and Rs 12,500 under Union Territory GST.