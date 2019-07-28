Home Nation

Actor Rahul Bose's tweet on overpriced bananas costs JW Marriott Rs 25,000 fine

The Chandigarh Excise and Taxation Department on Saturday imposed a penalty on the high-end hotel for the illegal collection of tax on a fresh fruit that is not taxable.

Published: 28th July 2019 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Bose

Actor Rahul Bose (File | EPS)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Charging Goods and Services Tax (GST) of Rs 67.50 on two bananas in JW Marriott here to actor Rahul Bose cost the hotel Rs 25,000.

The Chandigarh Excise and Taxation Department on Saturday imposed a penalty on the high-end hotel for the illegal collection of tax on a fresh fruit that is not taxable.

The penalty comes following Bose's tweet, saying: "You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn't harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd"

In a video post, he showed a receipt that showed that Rs 442.50 was charged on a fruit platter that included a nine per cent Central GST of Rs 33.75 and a nine per cent Union Territory GST of Rs 33.75.

Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner Rajeev Chaudhary said the hotel has been penalised for illegal collection of tax on bananas which come under the category of fresh fruits that are tax free item.

A penalty of Rs 12,500 was imposed under Central GST and Rs 12,500 under Union Territory GST.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Bose JW Marriott overpriced bananas bananas
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp