Bhopal Diary: A look into the heart of India

Rain god unhappy with Madhya Pradesh: Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son Kartikey

Even Indra, the god of rain, is unhappy with the situation in Madhya Pradesh, feels Kartikey Singh Chouhan, the younger son of former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. While addressing a BJP event in Sehore, Kartikey said, “It’s been eight months since the government changed in MP, but forget about commoners, even Indra isn’t happy with the situation in the state. Neither is there sufficient rain nor adequate electricity. Add to this, the woes because of inflated electricity bills being sent by the government to commoners.”

Madhya Pradesh’s biker buddies

Jeetu Patwari, a firebrand 45-year-old Congress leader, who drove party leader Rahul Gandhi on his motorbike through from Rajasthan to MP’s Neemuch to meet the families of farmers killed in police firing in Mandsaur in June 2017, is now driving a motorbike again to meet people of his Assembly constituency in Rau, Indore. Patwari, who is the higher education, however, wasn’t alone on his bike. Indore Municipal Corporation commissioner Ashish Singh was a pillion rider on Patwari’s bike.

What’s wrong if midday meals are cooked in toilets?: Women and child development minister Imarti Devi

The Madhya Pradesh minister for women and child development Imarti Devi doesn’t find anything wrong if midday meals are cooked for anganwadi children in toilets. After video clips of midday meals for children being cooked in the toilet in Shivpuri district went viral, speaking to journalists the first-time minister said, “There is nothing wrong in cooking meals inside a toilet if the toilet and place of cooking are separated with partition. You should understand that if a partition exists between toilet and kitchen, there is nothing wrong in preparing food.”

113-year-old gets new hip in Indore

In possibly the first of its kind case, a team of orthopaedic surgeons successfully performed a hip replacement surgery on a 113-year-old man at a private hospital in Indore. Centurion Haji Mohammad, who hails from Mandsaur district, suffered multiple fractures in the left hip after slipping and falling from his bed and was confined to bed in excruciating pain. Overcoming the complexities and challenges posed by the surgery as Haji Mohammad is a heart patient, the surgical team led by Dr Akhilesh Shukla, performed the surgery within just 30 minutes.