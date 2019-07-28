Home Nation

Congress leaders condole Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy's demise 

The 77-year-old held key portfolios in various governments. He was a four-time MLA, a Lok Sabha MP for five terms and a member of Rajya Sabha for two terms.

Published: 28th July 2019 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)

Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Top Congress leaders condoled the demise of former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy on Sunday, with Rahul Gandhi describing him as a distinguished parliamentarian and the son of Telangana.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh said Reddy was a treasure of wisdom and knowledge.

"Deeply saddened by the untimely passing away of my friend and veteran Congress leader Shri Jaipal Reddy. He was a treasure of wisdom and knowledge. My condolences to the bereaved family," Singh said.

Reddy died at a hospital in Hyderabad early on Sunday. The 77-year-old held key portfolios in various governments. He was a four-time MLA, a Lok Sabha MP for five terms and a member of Rajya Sabha for two terms.

ALSO READ: Former Union Minister and Congress veteran S Jaipal Reddy passes away at 77

"I'm sorry to hear about the sad demise of former Union Minister & veteran Congress leader Shri Jaipal Reddy Garu," Gandhi tweeted.

"An outstanding parliamentarian, great son of Telangana, he dedicated his entire life towards public service. My deepest condolences to his family & friends."

Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram said he was deeply saddened by the passing away of Reddy.

"Behind every word that he spoke or wrote, there was deep scholarship and a passion that was remarkable. He effortlessly combined old world values and the new world's technologies," he said.

Chidambaram said Reddy would be greatly missed by his friends, admirers and the Telugu people.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy. A senior Congress leader, he served as an LS MP 5 times, an RS MP 2 times and as an MLA 4 times. We hope his family and friends find strength in their time of grief," the Congress tweeted.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said he was extremely saddened at the unfortunate demise of Reddy.

"He stood for modern values of democracy and was known for impeccable honesty in administration. May his soul rest in peace," Surjewala tweeted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Reddy, with whom he shared a personal bond.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family members, may God give them strength, may his soul rest in peace," Gehlot tweeted.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda expressed sadness to hear about Reddy's demise.

"I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul. My heartfelt condolences to the family and their colleagues," Hooda said.

Telangana Congress president Uttam Kumar Reddy said the principles of secularism and probity in public life were extremely close to his heart.

"Shri Jaipal Reddy garu was an Outstanding Orator, an Intellectual Giant and a Great Human Being. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and his supporters during this hour of grief," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
S Jaipal Reddy S Jaipal Reddy death congress
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp