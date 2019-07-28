Home Nation

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar says India's forest cover grew by 15,000 sq kms 

PUNE: India's forest cover has grown by over 15,000 sq kms in the five years of the Modi government, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday.

He was speaking on the sidelines an event here.

When asked about Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala's statement in which he said that the government has given permission to cut over one crore trees for development projects, Javadekar said that the Congress leader is picking up selectively on the number of trees felled for the development projects.

"But he forgets that in the main answer (given in the Parliament) it is clearly mentioned that within two years, 8,000 sq kms of forest cover has increased and in the five years of the Modi government, more than 15,000 sq kms of forest cover is increased," the minister said.

"It is far better than the erstwhile UPA government," he added.

Javadekar also took a dig at Surjewala saying that instead of speaking on such issues, he should answer who the president of the Congress party is.

 

