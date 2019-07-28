Home Nation

Nagaland government goes ahead with ‘RIIN’ to identify state’s locals

The Naga Hoho said RIIN would divide the Nagas as a lot of them from Manipur were settled in Nagaland.
 

Published: 28th July 2019 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Nagaland government is going ahead with its headcount exercise, called “Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland” (RIIN), to identify the state’s “indigenous” people despite protests from some quarters.

That the Neiphiu Rio government is no mood to shelve the exercise was evident from its constituting a three-member commission, headed by former Chief Secretary Banuo Z Jamir. The commission will study, examine, recommend and give advice on all issues pertaining to RIIN.

According to official sources, the state’s home department would provide the logistics to the commission which has been asked to submit its report within three months. It has been also asked to chalk out modalities for the conduct of the exercise.

RIIN was set in motion on July 10 with a view to streamline the system of issuance of indigenous inhabitant certificates and to maintain a record of such indigenous inhabitants. 

The state government has assured that no decision that is discriminatory or in contravention of the interest of people or any community will be undertaken.

Earlier, the state government had held two consultative meetings with various organisations of the state. Most organisations endorsed the exercise except for Naga Hoho, which is the Nagas’ apex social organisation, and rebel group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM).

The Naga Hoho said RIIN would divide the Nagas as a lot of them from Manipur were settled in Nagaland.

The NSCN-IM had said, “All Nagas are indigenous in their ancestral homeland which is contiguous. It is the legitimate rights and political decision of the Nagas to live together under one political roof. The Nagas do not and will not accept their division by imposed artificial state and international boundaries”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RIIN Nagaland Neiphiu Rio
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp