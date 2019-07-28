NIA, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police jointly arrest rebel group cadre, recover arms

By ANI

IMPHAL: Combined team of NIA, 6 Assam Rifles, 30 Assam Rifles and Manipur Police commando arrested a banned proscribe cadre of People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Red Army (REPAKP-RA) group with a huge cache of arms here on Saturday.

Yogeshchandra Singh, Superintendent of Police, Imphal East said: "Based on the information, a combined team of NIA, 6 and 30 Assam Rifles and Manipur Police commando launched a search operation in the Wangkhei-Kongba, Imphal east District area and arrested a banned proscribe cadre of PREPAK-RA group."

Leimapokpam Ibomcha Singh, an active cadre of the banned proscribed militant outfit PREPAK-RA group, was arrested at the Kongba Ayangpalli Road Crossing near Manipur Rural Bank at 5.15 pm and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered, Singh added.

One AK Rifle along with a magazine, 1 Lethod Gun, 2.9 mm Pistols with four magazines, 43 live rounds of AK-56 live ammunition and 7 live rounds of 9mm ammunition were recovered.