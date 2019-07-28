Home Nation

Sonbhadra massacre: IFS officer had pointed to neta-babu-mafia nexus 

The report said that it was not just looted of the precious jungle land but also a gross violation of the rights of marginalised Dalits and tribals.

Published: 28th July 2019 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Sonbhadra S P Salman Taj Patil visits the house of a victim killed over a property dispute in Sonbhadra district Wednesday July 17 2019.

Sonbhadra S P Salman Taj Patil visits the house of a victim killed over a property dispute in Sonbhadra district Wednesday July 17 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: If former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had found time to read the report submitted by a former IFS (Indian Forest Services) officer, pointing to the "loot of more than one lakh hectares of forest land" in Sonbhadra, the July 17 massacre of tribals may not have taken place.

In early 2014, the then chief forest conservator (land records and Bandobast) A.K. Jain, had carried out a large scale investigation of usurped forest and tribal land in Sonbhadra.

He prepared a report in which he exposed a massive loot of forest and government land by a nexus of bureaucrats-politicians and mafia.

More than one lakh hectare of forest and government land has been illegally sold off to individuals, trusts and societies.

ALSO READ: Sonbhadra firing massacre - Congress delegation hands out compensation cheques to victims' families

In many cases, the mentioned land had to be legally given to Dalits and tribals working on it for generations, but it was denied to them and was registered in names of 'outsiders'.

Jain submitted the 70-page report to the state government and recommended a CBI probe in the matter as it involved many top officers and influential people.

The report estimated that the revenue loss made to the state exchequer by illegal control of forest land amounted to more than Rs 40,000 crore.

The report further said that it was not just looted of the precious jungle land but also a gross violation of the rights of marginalised Dalits and tribals.

In several cases, the corrupt bureaucracy had used Section 131A of the Zamindari Abolition Act to illegally register the land in name of outsiders.

ALSO READ: Sonbhadra massacre - MLA says he tried to alert Yogi Adityanath, letter didn't reach him

This was against the basic approach of the amendment, which clearly stated that the ownership of such land would be given to tillers who had been occupying it on or before June 30, 1978.

In several cases, the outsiders were fraudulently shown as old occupants and a large chunk of government and forest land was registered in their names or to the societies and trusts floated by them.

The report, however, gathered dust and the Akhilesh government did not even take note of the problem.

As the report was quietly buried, A.K. Jain was transferred to Agra. He died in a road accident last year and his family suspect foul play in his death.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh's unchecked slide towards the precipice

A senior officer in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's secretariat said that senior officers were also unaware of the report since it had never been discussed.

"Had it not been for the Sonebhadra massacre, the loot of government land in the region would not have caught attention. The Chief Minister has ordered a probe and an additional chief secretary-level officer has been asked to look into all land deal after Independence. The A.K. Jain report will also be a part of the investigations," he said.

Incidentally, in Sonbhadra, where 10 tribals were massacred on July 17, the land was first registered in the name of society.

Then in 1989, it was transferred to an individual, who in turn sold it off to a third party in 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sonbhadra massacre Sonbhadra
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp