Home Nation

ULFA wants families of its slain members given due recognition

Scores of ULFA rebels were killed and apprehended during “Operation All Clear” in 2003.

Published: 28th July 2019 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Ulfa leader, Anup Chetia

ULFA chairman Anup Chetia (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The pro-talks faction of rebel group United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) wants that the families of its slain members are given due recognition by the state government.

Speaking at the outfit’s “Martyrs’ Day”, observed on Saturday, ULFA chairman Anup Chetia lamented that the state government allegedly did nothing for the families.

“We have close to 1,900 families of our martyrs. This includes around 50 families whose members have remained missing from Bhutan for a long time,” Chetia said.

Scores of ULFA rebels were killed and apprehended during “Operation All Clear” in 2003. It was a joint military offensive by Indian Army and Royal Bhutan Army against rebel outfits of the Northeast which operated out of the soil of Bhutan.

“The families of our slain members are going through various kinds of difficulties. They don’t have access to healthcare facilities. There is no support from the side of the State. It is sad that they haven’t received any recognition till date. I feel we can take care of them only if we form the government in Assam,” Chetia said.

The ULFA pro-talks faction chairman said the Martyrs’ Day was observed for the first time in 28 years. 

“We organised it for the first time in 28 years. All these years, the government had not allowed us to organise this. Five of our members were killed by the BSF at Dipila 28 years ago. We consider the day of their killings as the Shahid Diwas,” Chetia added. 

The ULFA (pro-talks faction) is made up of the outfit’s top leaders who were arrested in Bangladesh a few years ago and subsequently, handed over to Indian authorities. They have been holding peace negotiations with the Central government for the past few years.

The other faction – ULFA-Independent – is still waging a war. Led by the elusive Paresh Baruah, the group operates out of Myanmar.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ULFA Assam government Assam Operation All Clear
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp