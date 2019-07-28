Home Nation

'When a mother kisses her son is it sex?' ex-Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi defends Azam Khan

Manjhi, seems to have stoked another controversy with his bizarre comment, made in defence of the SP leader.

Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi

Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)

By ANI

NAWADA: Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan whose sexist remark against BJP MP Rama Devi inside Parliament drew widespread criticism, has now found the support of Hindustani Awam Morcha leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Manjhi, however, seems to have stoked another controversy with his bizarre comment, made in defence of the SP leader.

"When a brother and sister meet, they kiss. Does it equal sex? A mother kisses her son and the son kisses his mother. Is that sex? Azam Khan's statement is misinterpreted. So, he should apologize but not resign," Manjhi told ANI.

READ| Unmissable exhibit: The sexist Indian male politician

The SP leader had created a controversy after he made objectionable remarks against Rama Devi when she was presiding over the debate on the triple talaq bill this Thursday in the Lok Sabha.

Despite several BJP MPs seeking an apology from Khan for his remarks, he has not apologised and said he will resign if he had said anything unparliamentary.

READ| Azam Khan asked to apologise before Lok Sabha Speaker on July 29

Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla has assured the House that he will take a decision shortly after consulting leaders of various parties. 

