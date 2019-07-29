532 kg heroin haul: Drug sleuths nab brother of key accused, seize Rs 1.29 crore

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Special Task Force on Drugs arrested the brother of one of the main accused in the 532 kilogram heroin haul case, while another managed to escape. One kg of heroin and Rs 1.29 crore in cash were recovered.

Sources said that the STF on Sunday registered a case against Balwinder Singh alias Billa and Germanjeet Singh alias Bhola at the STF police station in Mohali under the NDPS Act. They are brothers of one of the main accused Ranjeet Singh Rana.

Balwinder was arrested and the money recovered at his farmhouse near Mirthal in Pathankot in the presence of a magistrate. Another brother Kuldeep Singh is presently in jail.

Officials said that during his interrogation, Balwinder gave some vital clues about his absconding brother Rana who visited the farmhouse while he was on the run. “At this stage, we cannot divulge any further information,” said a senior officer.

