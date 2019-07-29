Chhattisgarh gets school for surrendered Reds

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A school for surrendered Maoists who are now part of the police force has been started by the state’s police, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg said on Sunday.

The school with three teachers and over 300 surrendered ultras, had started functioning about a month ago in the Police Line area in Narayanpur town.

“Most surrendered cadre could not study because their schools were destroyed by Maoists. Some were forced to drop out of school to join the Maoists. After joining the police force, they expressed a desire to study,” Garg said.

The aim is to get these surrendered Maoists connected with the outside world and to boost their confidence through education, Garg said. “It would also help them get promotions going forward and better the condition of their families. Their behaviour towards the public will also improve,” he added.

They have been divided into three groups, the ones who are illiterate, those who had

studied till Class V and the third comprising those who have cleared Class VII, the SP said.

“Most of the 300 personnel who have enrolled in the school are illiterate. They are posted in the District Reserve Guard, an anti-Maoists force in Chhattisgarh. They will appear in open school examinations. Besides three regular teachers from the state Education department, policemen are also conducting classes,” Garg informed.

With PTI inputs