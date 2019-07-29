Home Nation

Freed of illegal sand miners, Asola Bhati Sanctuary is green again

Surprisingly, the troops deployed to restore the sanctuary had even spotted a tiger as well around five months back.

Published: 29th July 2019 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Illegal sand mining

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Freed from the clutches of illegal sand miners, the Asola Bhati Wildlife Sanctuary on the southern ridge in the National Capital Region is returning to its pristine glory, providing an ideal getaway for nature lovers right in Delhi's backyard.

The Delhi Forest Department, in coordination with the Eco Task Force of the Indian Army, has been working tirelessly to ensure each and every inch of the barren land turns green again.

In the sanctuary spanning around 3,900 hectares, around 27 lakh trees have been planted between 2001 to 2017 to ensure that the wildlife does not lose its natural habitat. The sanctuary which is on the Delhi-Haryana border also has more projects in the pipeline for its beautification.

"We are also planning to build a cycle track as well as an eco trail so that people can come and visit the area and use the facilities. As of now its mostly schoolchildren who are the visitors. Many people don't even know that this place exists and it is close by too," Deputy Conservator of Forests Saurabh Sharma said.

The Army, along with the help from the Forest Department, is on an afforestation spree to ensure the green belt is not lost and natural water bodies are created for the wildlife.

As one walks into the sanctuary, one is welcomed by peacocks and monkeys. Leopards, hyenas, and blue bull can be occasionally ne spotted too. 'Monkey points' have also created to ensure the monkeys do not enter residential premises and food is provided to them so that they remain in their natural habitat.

Surprisingly, the troops deployed to restore the sanctuary had even spotted a tiger as well around five months back.

Last year, the concept of 'food forests' had also been implemented in the sanctuary and turmeric, lemongrass, and jamun are among few things that are growing.

"People made a lot of money by mining minerals from here but now no mining activities are allowed. We want to develop the concept of a food forest so that people know that this is also a way of sustainability which also has a commercial value as well," said a sanctuary official who did not want to be identified.

The major objectives are to ensure that the green belt of Delhi grows, there is low cost soil moisture conservation, as well as to ensure grassland, pasture and waste land development and also replenish the ground water. There are many water bodies inside the sanctuary which are filled with rain water and also serve the wildlife there.

Even though encroachments and inhabited areas nearby are a challenge, the forest officials try to tackle them but admit that their area is big, "and the hands are less".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asola Bhati Sanctuary
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp