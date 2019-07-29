Home Nation

Guns for plants: Punjab kick starts green revolution with new arms licence scheme  

If you want to get arms licence in Punjab, all you need to do is plant 10 saplings and click selfies and submit it.

Published: 29th July 2019 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

Tree saplings

Image for representational purpose only

By Online Desk

Sow a seed to reap benefits. True to that, now planting saplings will get you arms licence in Punjab, which otherwise is a tedious process. 

If you want to get arms licence in Punjab, you will have to plant 10 saplings, click selfies and submit it before the authorities. This 'guns for plants.' initiative was added as a new condition to get an arms licences in Punjab's Ferozepur

Ferozepur District Commissioner Chander Gaind issued an order stating that "anyone seeking a new arms licence will have to plant 10 saplings, get selfies clicked and submit with a file. Fresh selfies after a month will also have to be submitted. This is our little effort to increase green cover in the area as people in Punjab are crazy about seeking arms license, so let them go crazy for plantation as well.” 

However, a simple plantation will not guarantee the licence but it will only be an aspect for the application to be 'considered.' 

The district has received 23 applications so far under the new scheme of which three has been cleared, ten is under process and 13 have been sent for police verification, according to the Indian Express. 

The noble initiative also received praise from NITI Aayog. “I visited Ferozepur to look at the work as per the aspirational districts program. As I came across this novel idea, I planned to see this effort as well,” the think tank panel's officer Aalok Dubey told IE. 

With this single move, now the state government can hopefully keep a check on the number of gun holders as well as the state's green cover. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guns for plants Punjab Punjab Police arms licence arms licence selfies
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp