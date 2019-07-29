Devendra Fadnavis advises Sharad Pawar to introspect on NCP defectors

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday blamed the BJP for misusing power to coerce rival members, prompting Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to advise the veteran to introspect while asserting that no tainted person will find place in the BJP.

At a press conference in Pune, Pawar lambasted the BJP for misuse of investigation agencies for its own purpose. “The BJP wants to tear apart the democratic fabric of our society,” Pawar said, indicating the cases of Chitra Wagh in Mumbai and Hasan Mushrif in Kolhapur.

While Mushrif’s residence, offices, factories and residences of his kin were raided last week by the I-T officials and the ED, Chitra Wagh resigned from the NCP allegedly to save her husband from government action.

“Before submitting her resignation, Chitra Wagh told me that the BJP assured her of dropping cases pending against her husband if she joins the party. Mushrif refused BJP’s offer and hence the I-T and ED were let loose on him. But the raids yielded nothing,” Pawar claimed.

The NCP boss alleged that the Fadnavis government even flouted norms to help opposition legislators in their business. “Sugar mill of (former MLA) Kalyan Kale in Pandharpur was in a difficult situation. The government, by flouting norms, gave Rs 30-35 crore, and asked him to join the BJP. Since he wanted to save his factory, he switched over. Fadnavis used the same tactics against Rashtriya Samaj Paksha MLA Rahul Kul to turn him against my daughter,” Pawar claimed.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis refuted Pawar’s comments and advised him to introspect within his own party. “In last five years, the government helped several sugar factories facing difficult times, including those of NCP leaders. There is a long list. But no one was asked to join the BJP for this.”

“People are coming with us willingly. It would be better if Pawar initiates introspection within his own party,” he said adding that his party won’t induct those individuals facing ED cases.

