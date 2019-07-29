Home Nation

Devendra Fadnavis advises Sharad Pawar to introspect on NCP defectors

NCP boss had claimed BJP was misusing power for coercing rivals in Maharashtra

Published: 29th July 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (File photo| PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday blamed the BJP for misusing power to coerce rival members, prompting Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to advise the veteran to introspect while asserting that no tainted person will find place in the BJP.

At a press conference in Pune,  Pawar lambasted the BJP for misuse of investigation agencies for its own purpose.  “The BJP wants to tear apart the democratic fabric of our society,” Pawar said, indicating the cases of Chitra Wagh in Mumbai and Hasan Mushrif in Kolhapur.

While Mushrif’s residence, offices, factories and residences of his kin were raided last week by the I-T officials and the ED, Chitra Wagh resigned from the NCP allegedly to save her husband from government action.

“Before submitting her resignation, Chitra Wagh told me that the BJP assured her of dropping cases pending against her husband if she joins the party. Mushrif refused BJP’s offer and hence the I-T and ED were let loose on him. But the raids yielded nothing,” Pawar claimed. 

The NCP boss alleged that the Fadnavis government even flouted norms to help opposition legislators in their business.  “Sugar mill of (former MLA) Kalyan Kale in Pandharpur was in a difficult situation. The government, by flouting norms, gave Rs 30-35 crore, and asked him to join the BJP. Since he wanted to save his factory, he switched over. Fadnavis used the same tactics against Rashtriya Samaj Paksha MLA Rahul Kul to turn him against my daughter,” Pawar claimed.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis refuted Pawar’s comments and advised him to introspect within his own party. “In last five years, the government helped several sugar factories facing difficult times, including those of NCP leaders. There is a long list. But no one was asked to join the BJP for this.” 
“People are coming with us willingly. It would be better if Pawar initiates introspection within his own party,” he said adding that his party won’t induct those individuals facing ED cases.

Cites two examples
Pawar claims NCP’s Chitra Wagh in Mumbai and Hasan Mushrif in Kolhapur were arm twisted to quit from his party and join the saffron ranks 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharad Pawar Maharashtra Assembly elections Devendra Fadnavis Chitra Wagh
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp