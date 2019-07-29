Home Nation

Maharashtra primary school teacher held for raping his minor daughters 

The matter came to light after the girls confided in their uncle who approached the police.

Published: 29th July 2019 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By PTI

CHANDRAPUR:  A former councillor from Chandrapur district in Maharashtra was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping his two minor daughters over the last five years at their house in Nagbhid taluka, police said.

The accused is working as a teacher in a primary school in Nagbhid, around 100 kms away from Chandrapur, a senior officer said.

"As per the complaint, the man has been raping his 17-year-old daughter, a student of class 12, since the last five years.

He started sexually assaulting his another daughter, who is 14-year-old now, last year," the Nagbhid police station officer said, adding that the wife of the accused has been bed-ridden since last many years.

The accused had also threatened his daughters against disclosing the incident.

The matter came to light after the girls confided in their uncle who approached the police, he said.

Police have booked the accused under section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further investigation is underway.

 

