Mamata Banerjee launches 'Tell Didi' outreach programme to check rising BJP in Bengal

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched a party helpline number and a website to reach out to the masses and address their grievances. Assembly elections in West Bengal is due in 2021.

She said her party leaders and workers will reach out to people across the state, spend time with them and listen to their complaints during the outreach programme called "Didi Ke Bolo (Tell Didi)".

"People can directly get in touch with us on the helpline number and the website and speak about issues affecting them.

We will try and address them," Banerjee told reporters here after a meeting with Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs and senior functionaries.

"Over the next 100 days, more than 1,000 party leaders and workers will reach out to 10,000 villages in the state, spend days there with local people and try and address their grievances," she added.