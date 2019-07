By IANS

SHIMLA: A low intensity quake was felt in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district bordering Tibet on Monday, an official said here. No loss of life was reported.

The earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in Lahaul-Spiti and its adjoining areas at 9.03 a.m., an official at the Meteorological office told IANS.