Minister used derogatory words against me in Goa cabinet meeting: MGP's Sudin Dhavalikar

By PTI

PANAJI: MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar on Monday walked out of the Goa Assembly after condemning the remarks of Samajwadi Party MP Mohd Azam Khan against BJP MP Rama Devi in the Lok Sabha last week while she was presiding over a debate on the triple talaq bill.

Dhavalikar was upset that he was, in January this year, subject to abuses and unparliamentary language by Goa Culture Minister Govind Gawade in a cabinet meeting chaired by then chief minister late Manohar Parrikar.

"The sanctity of Parliament and Legislative Assemblies should be maintained. The lewd comments of Azam Khan against Rama Devi are condemnable," the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA said.

"The Art and Culture minister had used derogatory words against me at a meeting chaired by then CM. Ministers Mauvin Godinho and Vishwajit Rane were present for the meeting. The Assembly should take note of the incident and Chief minister should inquire into it," he said, before walking out of the House.

While Gawde called Dhavalikar's allegations a blatant lie, CM Pramod Sawant said the MLA should have complained when the incident happened and not now.