Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi rides boat, makes spear for Discovery Channel's 'Man vs Wild' show

PM Narendra Modi said he took this as an opportunity to showcase India's rich flora and fauna and to emphasise on environmental conservation.

Published: 29th July 2019 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi said he took this as an opportunity to showcase India's rich flora and fauna and to emphasise on environmental conservation.

PM Narendra Modi said he took this as an opportunity to showcase India's rich flora and fauna and to emphasise on environmental conservation. (Photo | Discovery Channel Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will feature in Discovery Channel's show 'Man Vs Wild' alongside the popular host and adventurer, Bear Grylls.

Shot in the Jim Corbett National Park, the special episode will be broadcast on August 12 at 9 pm and will be showcased in 180 countries around the world.

Elated about the association, the Prime Minister said he was both intrigued and inclined to take part in the show.

"For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focusing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it," Modi said.

The show will be a frank and freewheeling journey that will throw light on wildlife conservation, highlighting issues related to environmental change.

The Prime Minister said he took this as an opportunity to showcase India's rich flora and fauna and to emphasise on environmental conservation.

"For me, this show presents a great opportunity to showcase to the world India's rich environmental heritage and stress on the importance of environment conservation and living in harmony with nature. It was a great experience spending time in the jungle once again, this time with Bear, who is blessed with indefatigable energy and quest to experience nature at its purest," the Prime Minister added.

Modi and host Grylls will also be seen building a raft to cross a jungle river together.

Host Grylls shared a 45-second promo of the special episode on Twitter in which Modi is seen interacting with him, riding a dinghy and putting together a spear.

"You are the most important man in India. my job is to protect you," Grylls said in the video, covering the Prime Minister's shoulder with a jacket.

"People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery" read the host's tweet.

Grylls termed it a "privilege" to be taking Modi on an adventure into the Indian wilderness. "I feel truly honoured to get to spend time with this remarkable world leader. The wild reminds us that we need each other and that together we are stronger. I am so excited to spend time with the PM and to get to know the man who leads this great nation," he said.

In India, 'Man Vs Wild' With Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi will premiere simultaneously on 12 Discovery channels in five languages - English, Bengali, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Modi Man vs Wild Bear Grylls Jim Corbett National Park PM Narendra Modi​
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp