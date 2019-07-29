Home Nation

Priyanka ideal choice for Congress president but CWC to take call, says Amarinder

Given Rahul’s refusal to take back his resignation, Priyanka was a good bet to replace him as the new leader, said the Chief Minister, adding that it would depend on the Congress Working Committee

Published: 29th July 2019 04:25 PM

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Reposing his full confidence in the party general secretary, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would get all-round support if chosen to take over as Congress president.

Amarinder regretted the decision of Rahul Gandhi to step down from the top party post. India is a young nation, and will respond to a young leader, he reiterated. He was asked to comment on Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s statement that Priyanka would be a good choice for being chosen as party chief.
Priyanka would be a perfect choice to take over the party reins but it would all depend on the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which alone is authorised to take a decision in the matter, said Amarinder.

Amarinder, it may be recalled, had earlier also advocated for a young leader to take charge of the party at this critical juncture in the nation’s journey. With the majority of India’s population now comprising youth, only a youth leader could connect with the people and resonate their aspirations, he had said.

Responding to a query, Amarinder made it clear that Priyanka was ideally suited to head the party, which needed a dynamic young leader to rebuild it after the recent Lok Sabha election loss. She has the intelligence and instinct to understand and relate to the needs of the nation, and also has the courage
to take on any challenge and take the fight to victory, he added.

Given Rahul’s refusal to take back his resignation, Priyanka was a good bet to replace him as the new leader, said the Chief Minister. He expressed confidence that she would easily get the support of the party’s rank and file, across regions.

In response to another question, the Chief Minister described the events relating to the Unnao rape victim as shocking. “Are we living in jungle raj?” he asked, adding that “if we cannot protect our daughters and give them justice then we are doomed as a nation.” The law must be upheld at all costs, he asserted, urging the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the case and order a thorough probe to ensure that the victim is protected and gets justice at all costs.

TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Amarinder Singh Congress
