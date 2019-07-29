Home Nation

Raids on Haryana Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi uncover foreign assets worth Rs 200 crore

The I-T department had searched 13 premises linked to Bishnoi in Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, including his Hisar residence, Gurgaon farmhouse and other places.

Published: 29th July 2019

Congress legislator Kuldeep Bishnoi

Congress legislator Kuldeep Bishnoi (Photo | @bishnoikuldeep)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Foreign assets worth over Rs 200 crore have been detected by the income tax department during raids at the properties of Haryana Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi and his family, said the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). Bishnoi is the son of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.

In a statement issued late on Sunday night, the CBDT said, "The group controlled by persons who have a significant political presence in  a neighbouring state for decades and are occupying responsible political positions has been generating large amounts of undisclosed income over several decades. Evidence detected so far reveals undisclosed cash dealing of huge amounts in immovable property transactions, construction among others.’’

Although the CBDT did not name Bishnoi, officials in the department said that the statement pertained to him.

The statement further added that the investigation by the department has detected domestic tax evasion of more than Rs 30 crore which may inter-alia lead to severe criminal consequences under the Black Money Act 2015 part from the action under the Income Tax Act 1961.

It went on to say that the foreign holdings of the main person have remained hidden for decades beneath complex multi-layered structures located in the British Virgin Islands, Panama, UK, UAE and Jersey. These structures have involved various frontmen and corporations across continents.

The statement further stated that one of the persons covered during the search operation was trying to obtain citizenship of a Caribbean island.

The I-T department had searched 13 premises linked to Bishnoi in Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, including his Hisar residence, Gurgaon farmhouse and other places.

It also stated that this has multi-agency ramifications indicating that these alleged probe details might be shared with enforcement directorate and other agencies.

