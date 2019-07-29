Srinagar diary

Home Nation

Ahmad emphasised on wider participation of faculty members to strengthen collaboration with global research groups

Published: 29th July 2019

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

KU qualifies for SPARC scheme

The University of Kashmir is now eligible for the Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC), an initiative of the MHRD. Kashmir University figures among the top 100 varsities in India as per NIRF ranking. KU vice-chancellor Talat Ahmad said the SPARC participation will boost academics, research at KU. Ahmad emphasised on wider participation of faculty members to strengthen collaboration with global research groups.

Smart traffic lights 

To check traffic violations, 33 Intelligent Traffic Light (ITL) systems fitted with CCTV cameras will be installed in Srinagar by end of July. Intelligent traffic lights, popularly known as smart traffic lights, are a vehicle traffic control system that combines traditional traffic lights with an array of sensors and Artificial Intelligence to intelligently route vehicle and pedestrian traffic. An official said work is in on and, if everything goes well, then 33 ITL will be made functional by the end of July. The government has roped in a Delhi-based company to install ITL at 33 locations in Srinagar to check traffic violations and fine those who jump traffic signals. A control room will operate from the office of SSP (Traffic city).

Preventing harassment 

Keeping in mind harassment of women on public transport, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary recently convened a meeting to discuss the issue with stakeholders. The meeting discussed creating awareness about what constitutes harassment. It also decided to take prompt and strict action against troublemakers. A women’s group stressed the need for a mechanism that encourages women to speak out against and report instances of sexual harassment. It also sought strict actions that will act as deterrence. The participants also stressed on training of police personnel, drivers and conductors.

Multimedia laser show for Nigeen Lake

The central government has approved a multi-media laser show project for Nigeen Lake in Srinagar.  The `5 crore project will add another attraction to tourists in the Kashmir Valley, especially in Srinagar. Once the project is completed in four-five months, the laser show is expected to increase the tourist flow to the Valley. An official said the project will be completed by December this year and would add to the beauty of the lake. “It will become another major tourist attraction in Srinagar,” he said. The tulip garden, Mughal garden, Dal Lake and house boats in Srinagar are major attractions for the tourists. 

