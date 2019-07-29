Home Nation

Roar of the tiger grows louder in India

Modi was releasing the results of the fourth cycle of All India Tiger Estimation at his official residence in Delhi.

Published: 29th July 2019 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India is home to 2,967 tigers, a jump of 33 per cent, compared to 2014 with Madhya Pradesh housing the largest population of big cats followed by Karnataka and Uttarakhand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the results of the fourth cycle of All India Tiger Estimation- 2018, an exercise carried out every four years.

The 2014 tiger estimation had put the numbers at 2,226. This time 80% of the tigers have been photo captured. However, the decline in tiger population in the states of Chhattisgarh and Odisha remains a matter of concern, according to tiger census results released Monday.   

Releasing the report, the PM said that it is possible to strike a healthy balance between development and the environment. “In our policies, in our economics, we have to change the conversation about conservation,” the Prime Minister added.

Complimenting India’s over four-decade-old tiger conservation exercise, the results found that tigers were observed to be increasing at a rate of 6% per annum in the country when consistently sampled areas were compared from 2006 to 2018. 

Madhya Pradesh recorded an increase of over 200 tigers and Karnataka over 100 in the last four years. However, there are worrying trends as of the 50 tiger reserves, Nameri and Pakka tiger reserves registered decline while tigers were not recorded in Buxa, Palamu and Dampa tiger reserves. 

“India has a big challenge because of the ongoing economic transformation. We have reached a level, where we should consolidate and prepare for the interface. The aggressive focus should be on interface keeping in mind landscape approach,” said Rajesh Gopal, secretary-general, Global Tiger Forum.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Tiger Day Narendra Modi Tiger tiger population tiger census
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp